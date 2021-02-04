Relay hunger strike by doctors enters third day

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 February 2021 00:25 IST

A free blood pressure and diabetes check-up camp was conducted by Pradhama Hospital to express solidarity with the protest organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding withdrawal of the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification and the NITI Aayog committees for integration of various medical systems.

On a call given by the national IMA, doctors and medical students participated in the ongoing relay hunger strike at the Gandhi Statue near GVMC for the third day on Wednesday.

IMA-Visakhapatnam president P.A. Ramani said that the medical pluralism advocated by the New Education Policy-2020 and the four committees of NITI Aayog for officially integrating the different systems of medicine in medical education, practice, public health and administration and the one nation, one system policy would ring the death knell for modern medicine as a whole.

Dr. Ramani said that medical students, junior doctors, women doctors wing of IMA and AP Junior Doctors Association have been dissenting the ‘illegal and unethical’ notification.