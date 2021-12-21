Relay hunger strike against privatisation of VSP continues for the 312th day

Centre will have to face the wrath of people, warn workers

The relay hunger strike being organised by steel workers, under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) continued for the 312th day on Monday. Representatives of the Coke Oven plants and trade union representatives participated in the relay fast.

Addressing the gathering, VUPPC leaders N. Rama Rao, Varasala Srinivas and Kommineni Srinivas alleged that the Centre was controlling the economy of various States in the name of GST. It was burdening people by imposing taxes on all goods and services availed by them. At the same time, the government has decided to raise ₹1.75 lakh crore to overcome fiscal deficit this year through the sale of public sector companies. Bank employees have gone on a two-day strike against the privatisation of banks. They warned the Centre that it would have to face the wrath of the people, if it failed to repeal the decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).

They said that barring the BJP, all other political parties were opposing privatisation of the VSP.

Coke Over Plant representatives S.N. Murthy, P. Srinivasa Rao, Mohd. Rafi, Jyothi Prasad, G. Pulla Rao, Mohiuddin, K. Nageswara Rao, Demudu Naidu, John Manish, K. Babu Rao, A.V. Raju, Lakshmaiah and Atta Naidu participated in the fast.