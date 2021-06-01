Relay hunger strike against privatisation of steel plant enters 110th day

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 June 2021 17:26 IST

Trade unions urge Centre to revoke its decision

The relay hunger strike, being organised by the workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) opposing the decision of the Centre to privatise VSP, continued for the 110th day here on Tuesday.

Addressing the workers, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the workers should take the jab to break the chain of COVID-19 and to arrest its further spread in the country. He alleged that the Centre has failed to supply vaccines to the States, and demanded that the vaccines be given free of cost to people to save their lives.

He also suggested that the government should take measures to prevent the proliferation of cases during the third wave, as predicted by doctors and health experts. Mr. Narasinga Rao also demanded that the Centre withdraw its decision on privatisation of VSP, which was supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and saving the lives of people in various parts of the country.

Porata committee chairmen D. Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekhar found fault with the decision of the Centre on privatisation of VSP. They warned that the workers would not take it lying down, if the Centre tries to misuse the power given to it by the people, for its own advantage in Parliament.

Porata committee co-convener K. Satyanarayana, union representatives J. Ramakrishna, Demudu, A.V. Rao, Trinadh, Tirupathi Raju, Cheekati Srinu and Dhanaraju were among those present.