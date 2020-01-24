Relay fast against CAA staged for sixth day

Agitators performed namaz from the venue of the ongoing relay hunger strike seeking the intervention of the Almighty for the repeal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Thursday.

The protesters led by Sd. Sardar, convener of the joint action committee against CAA, NRC, NPR offered floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandrabose on his birth anniversary before commencing the relay fast for the sixth day. JAC leader Pathan Hanif Khan recalled the contributions of people cutting across religious lines for securing independence for the nation.

It was unfortunate that the descendants of those who had lived in the country for generations were being asked to prove their citizenship, said the activists led by theologians Moulana Abid and Moulana Sharief. They urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to oppose CAA, NCR and NPR in the State.

They raised slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre for allegedly implementing ‘sectarian’ agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and ‘vitiating the secular fabric of the nation’.

‘Anti-constitutional’

Kurnool Staff Reporter adds: The Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika staged a protest outside the Zilla Parishad office here on Thursday demanding that the government repeal the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The protesters alleged that the BJP government was trying to create a rift among various religions in the country. They said that CAA was against the Constitution as it goes against Article 14.

If a nationwide NRC was taken up, rural poor, Dalits, minorities and tribes would be put to trouble as they would not have proper documents.

They criticised the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing NPR to the State. The protesters demanded that the State government must pass a resolution against CAA-NRC-NPR so that the minorities in the State were put at ease.

The protests were supported by CPI, CPI(M), SUCI, AIDWA, KVPS, and DYFI.