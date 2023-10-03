Relaxations on trekking subject to nod from forest officials, says TTD Chairman

October 03, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy said that the Board was willing to relax the restrictions imposed on devotees trekking up to the temple along with children below 12 years of age once the forest and wildlife authorities confirm that there was no threat from wild animals.

In the backdrop of increase in the movement of wild animals along the Alipiri-Tirumala trekking route, devotees with children below 12 years of age are allowed to begin their trek up to the shrine not later than 2 p.m. to ensure that they safely reach the hilltop before dark.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the darshan lines that spilled over to three to four kilometres outside the Vaikuntam Complex, Mr. Karunakar Reddy on Monday said the safety of devotees was paramount to the management.

During his inspections, Mr. Karunakar Reddy interacted with devotees in the darshan lines and inquired with them about the supply of food and water and other facilities.

Attributing the reason to the steep increase in footfalls to a long weekend, he said the TTD had dispensed with VIP, SSD and Supatham entry formats to allocate more darshan hours to ordinary devotees.

He said the management is also anticipating a huge turnout of devotees for the annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from October 15.