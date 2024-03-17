GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Relaunch Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Circle in State, demands KVPS

It also urged all political parties to include ‘Dalit Declaration’ in their election manifestos

March 17, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao addressing the Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam roundtable in Vijayawada on Sunday.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao addressing the Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam roundtable in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Leaders of various organisations and political parties demanded that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Circle be relaunched in the State and that more funds be allocated for overseas education.

CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao and Kulavivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) State general secretary A. Malyadri, who spoke on Dalit issues at the roundtable urged all political parties to include ‘Dalit Declaration’ in their election manifestos.

KVPS has organised the roundtable to discuss the atrocities on Dalits and the need for inclusion of the ‘Dalit Declaration’ in the manifestos of various parties, said Mr. Malyadri.

The leaders demanded implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Punnaiah Commission, constituting SC and ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, setting up fast-track courts for speedy trial of SC and ST atrocity cases and continuation of all the schemes meant for SCs and STs.

