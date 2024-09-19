GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Relangi’s life-size bronze statue unveiled on Godavari bank in Rajamahendravaram

Harikatha exponent Relangi rose to become the first comedian to receive Padma Shri award; he acted with NTR, ANR, and many stalwarts of his time in many films

Published - September 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Kandula Durgesh, and MP D. Purandeswari at the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue of Telugu comedian Relangi (1910-1975), on the bank of river Godavari in Rajamahendravaram City on Thursday. BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister Kandula Durgesh, and MP D. Purandeswari at the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue of Telugu comedian Relangi (1910-1975), on the bank of river Godavari in Rajamahendravaram City on Thursday. BY ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh and BJP State president and MP D. Purandeswari on Thursday (September 19) unveiled a life-size bronze statue of Telugu comedian Relangi Venkata Ramayya, popularly known as Relangi (1910-1975), at Gowthami Nandavanam on the bank of the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city. 

Relangi had earned fame with his emotive expressions in acting and comedy in various movies including Gunasundari Katha, Vipra Narayana, Missamma, Donga Ramudu, Mayabazar, Appu Chesi Pappu Koodu, Velugu Needalu, Iddaru Mitrulu, Chaduvukunna Ammayilu, and Narthanasala.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Purandeswari said Relangi was a good human being and a close friend of her father N.T. Rama Rao.

City MLA Adireddi Srinivas, former B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna, former MP Margani Bharat offered floral tributes to the statue of Relangi. 

Gowda, Settibalija Association president Reddi Raju, honorary president Guddiga Srinivas, conveners Geddada Haribabu and Margani Chantibabu felicitated sculptor Rajkumar Vodayar for making the statue.

September 19, 2024

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / arts, culture and entertainment

