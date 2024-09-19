Relangi’s life-size bronze statue unveiled on Godavari bank in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh and BJP State president and MP D. Purandeswari on Thursday (September 19) unveiled a life-size bronze statue of Telugu comedian Relangi Venkata Ramayya, popularly known as Relangi (1910-1975), at Gowthami Nandavanam on the bank of the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city.

Relangi had earned fame with his emotive expressions in acting and comedy in various movies including Gunasundari Katha, Vipra Narayana, Missamma, Donga Ramudu, Mayabazar, Appu Chesi Pappu Koodu, Velugu Needalu, Iddaru Mitrulu, Chaduvukunna Ammayilu, and Narthanasala.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Purandeswari said Relangi was a good human being and a close friend of her father N.T. Rama Rao.

City MLA Adireddi Srinivas, former B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna, former MP Margani Bharat offered floral tributes to the statue of Relangi.

Gowda, Settibalija Association president Reddi Raju, honorary president Guddiga Srinivas, conveners Geddada Haribabu and Margani Chantibabu felicitated sculptor Rajkumar Vodayar for making the statue.