Rejection of papers sparks tension in Nellore

38 withdraw nominations for civic poll

Tension gripped Ramesh Reddy Nagar in the city on Sunday as activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Opposition Telugu Desam party came near to blows following the rejection of the nomination papers of some opposition party candidates filed for the Nellore Municipal Corporation polls during scrutiny by the authorities.

Amid incessant rain, the supporters of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and TDP leaders Beeda Ravichandra and Abdul Azeez, former Mayor, had a wordy duel after the nomination papers of some TDP candidates were not found in order. Police intervened and restored order.

Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar said 38 candidates withdrew their nominations, including 22 dummy candidates of the YSRCP, six from the TDP and two each from the Jana Sena Party and the Congress.