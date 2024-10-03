ADVERTISEMENT

Reinstatement of Visakhapatnam Steel contract workers is Congress’ victory, claims Y.S. Sharmila

Updated - October 03, 2024 03:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress celebrates victory in reinstating 4,200 contract workers at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, vows to fight privatisation

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila at a press conference at Gandhi statue near GVMC Office in Visakhapatnam on October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Andhra Pradesh Congress party has welcomed the reinstatement of the 4,200 contract workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Taking to the social media platform X, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila claimed, “The management has bowed down to the ultimatum served by us to go on a hunger strike if the workers were not reinstated with immediate effect.” “This is Congress’ victory and we make this promise to the employees that come what may, we shall stand behind them,” she added.

Ms. Sharmila further stated she was happy that the party’s fight for the contract workers had forced an immediate corrective action. “We will continue to exert pressure on the governments and intensify our battle against privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant,” she emphasised, adding that the Congress would corner PM Modi and salvage the pride of Visakhapatnam Steel plant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US