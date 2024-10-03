Reinstatement of Visakhapatnam Steel contract workers is Congress’ victory, claims Y.S. Sharmila

The Andhra Pradesh Congress party has welcomed the reinstatement of the 4,200 contract workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Taking to the social media platform X, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila claimed, “The management has bowed down to the ultimatum served by us to go on a hunger strike if the workers were not reinstated with immediate effect.” “This is Congress’ victory and we make this promise to the employees that come what may, we shall stand behind them,” she added.

Ms. Sharmila further stated she was happy that the party’s fight for the contract workers had forced an immediate corrective action. “We will continue to exert pressure on the governments and intensify our battle against privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant,” she emphasised, adding that the Congress would corner PM Modi and salvage the pride of Visakhapatnam Steel plant.