Rein in officials who are ‘terrorising teachers’ in Andhra Pradesh, demands CPI(M) leader

February 15, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CPI(M) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to stop harassing teachers on one pretext or the other.

Demanding that the government rein in officials such as Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash who were “terrorising the teachers,” CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao told the media here on Wednesday that the government was supposed to use the services of teachers for the purpose intended.

“They are being subjected to harassment under the garb of Nadu-Nedu programme and mid-day meal scheme,” he alleged.

“Mr. Praveen Prakash is terrifying principals by conducting inspections, which are supposed to be done by the MEOs and DEOs,” he alleged, and asked the government to put an end to the “vindictive approach.”

“The teachers are being asked to maintain 40 types of records, including mid-day meal scheme, and upload the same online. The works taken up under Nadu-Nadu have not been completed, and hence the classes are being conducted under trees,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, and added that the government would have to face stiff resistance from the teaching fraternity if it did not desist from harassing the teachers.

Appeal to Election Commission

Referring to the MLC elections, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was resorting to allurements ahead of the elections. The Election Commission was not responding to the “illegal methods being adopted by the ruling dispensation,” he alleged.

“How can voting right be given to those who are not teachers and who have not passed even Class 5?” he asked

He further alleged that SCERT Director Pratap Reddy, MLC Kalpalatha Reddy and Mr. Praveen Prakash were campaigning in behalf of the YSRCP candidates under the pretext of inspections.

“The Election Commission is requested to make a note of it and take necessary steps. Also, bogus votes have to be deleted. Also, steps have to be taken to prevent distribution of gifts to the teachers by the ruling YSRCP,” he said.