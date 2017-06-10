Rein in Chevireddy, JAC asks Jagan

Taking objection to YSR Congress’ Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s remarks against government employees and threats of action against them upon the party coming to power in 2019, the APJAC-Amaravati on Saturday asked YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to rein in his MLA and persuade him to tender an apology to the 30 lakh employees.

Addressing the association’s first district meeting here, its chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary-general T.V. Phani Perraju termed the MLA’s remarks that “errant employees would be packed off to the Andamans” as “undemocratic and unethical.”

They asked Mr. Bhaskar Reddy to name the so-called errant employees so that the association itself would ask the government to initiate disciplinary action against them.

“Mr. Bhaskar Reddy should understand that the employees discharge their duties in accordance with the policies of the government. Their actions cannot be construed as favouring the ruling dispensation,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

He said the association leaders had reacted even when TDP representatives crossed their limits, and cited as example the employees’ reaction when a woman revenue official had been attacked.

CPS opposed

In their address, JAC State secretary J. Ramarao and AP Cooperative Association State vice-president K. Ravishankar opposed the contributory pension system (CPS) as it would not ensure pension and gratuity to the staff members who joined the service after 2013.

The association leaders said the JAC was representing all the associations of the State as the APNGOs Association was able to cater to the needs of only non-gazetted officers and lower-rung staff.

They said mandal-level committees would also be constituted.