Reimbursement offered to accommodate poor children under RTE quota is paltry, rue private school managements in Andhra Pradesh

March 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Beneficiaries of the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme will lose half of the financial assistance of ₹13,000 being paid to them if they choose to move their wards to private unaided schools under the 25% reservation of seats for the disadvantaged groups as part of Section 12 (1) (C) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009.

The government released the notification for implementation of quota for disadvantaged students in private unaided schools with a set of guidelines for all the stakeholders. The per child (per annum) expenditure fixed for students who will be shifted to private educational institutions from the government sector is ₹8,000 in urban areas, ₹6,500 in rural areas and ₹5,100 in tribal or scheduled areas.

Under the initiative, parents, all of them being beneficiaries of Amma Vodi, are being asked to pay the reimbursement amount to the school management after receiving the ‘Amma Vodi’ amount at the end of the academic year condition to their ward meeting the minimum attendance mark of 75%.

The orders released by Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash said that in case the parents do not pay that amount even after 60 days of receiving the payout under Amma Vodi, the government will make the payment to the school and deduct the money from the Amma Vodi payout of the subsequent year.

The government is at a twin advantage by linking implementation of the Right to Education Act with Amma Vodi, feel leaders of teacher unions and private school managements who argue that the entire burden of the expenditure incurred on this account is being pushed on them for a ‘meagre’ reimbursement amount.

“The government will now claim credit for both Amma Vodi and implementation of the RTE Act while remaining silent on dilution of the Amma Vodi programme,” said a leader of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation.

Inadequate reimbursement

“Too little,” say managements of private unaided schools about the amount fixed towards per child reimbursement. “The government has not taken any of our concerns into account. A reimbursement of ₹8,000 per student per annum in urban areas, including for supply of books, uniforms, bags and shoes, is a paltry sum,” said an office-bearer of Andhra Pradesh Unaided Schools Management Association (APUSMA).

While owners of small and budget schools fear large-scale migration of students to bigger and better institutions, those at the helm of the top corporate schools are equally worried. For instance, the average annual fee for a Class-I student in Delhi Public School is ₹80,000. The government’s offer of ₹8,000 towards reimbursement is bound to upset such institutions’ academic apple cart, says a source from the school.

“Student strength at the entry-level in government schools will also drop but many budget schools may have to down their shutters for want of admissions,” said an APUSMA leader.