December 21, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a bid to free Krishna district of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, the police and the district administration have rehabilitated and provided financial aid to 43 families that were previously involved in the trade.

Cheques worth ₹33. 33 lakh were distributed to these by district SP P. Joshua and Joint Collector Dr. Aparajita Singh at Machilipatnam on Tuesday. Financial aid of ₹24.10 lakh was provided by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), while ₹9.20 lakh was provided by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas. The officials also gave job appointment orders to 14 persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joshua said that the families who quit the ID liquor trade are being shown alternative livelihoods along with financial aid.

He said that as part of ‘Operation Parivarthan 2.0’, the Law and Order police and Special Enforcement Bureau are trying to eradicate the trade in the district and rehabilitate those engaged in the trade. He said the district is clean of 90 percent of the ID liquor trade so far.

Joint Collector Dr. Singh appreciated the police department for eradicating the trade and rehabilitating the families involved.

SE in-charge ASP A. Venkata Ramanajaneyulu said that under the first phase of ‘Operation Parivarthan 2.0’, 401 persons were booked in 311 cases and in the second phase 63 persons were booked in 40 cases.