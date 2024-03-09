Rehabilitation centre for physically challenged persons set up in Vizianagaram

March 09, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment set up an exclusive center for physically challenged persons in Vizianagaram government hospital. The centre established in the government hospital in the name of ‘District Disability Rehabilitation Centre’ will help physically challenged persons to get regular health checkup, medicines and physiotherapy.

Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu, on Saturday, thanked the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar for selecting Vizianagaram for the establishment of the centre, which would help the needy people to get artificial limbs and tricycles.

He said that the trust was selected as an implementing agency with its good track record in providing artificial limbs to thousands of physically challenged persons in the last one decade. “The trust would collect data of all physically challenged persons and instill confidence among them to lead a respectable life by concentrating on self-reliance, apart from taking care of their health needs,” said Mr. Jagadish.

