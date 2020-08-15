Rehab colonies will be completed by December, says Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Saturday said the government was gearing up to complete the construction of 17 colonies by December this year to rehabilitate 4,322 families residing at 51 villages that face submergence due to the Polavaram irrigation project.
Addressing the people after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations here, the Minister said, “This year, 14,381 forest dwellers will be given 40,170 acres of land under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (RoFR) as part of the efforts to improve their livelihood options in the East Godavari Agency. A sum of ₹23 crore has been spent to improve the road network in the areas affected by the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) activities,” said Mr. Krishna Das.
The authorities had to suspend the cultural events scheduled for the day due to continuous rainfall.
Members of Parliament Ch. Anuradha (Amalapuram) and Vanga Geetha (Kakinada), Rajya Sabha member P. Subhash Chandra Bose, district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, and Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi participated in the celebrations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath