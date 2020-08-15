Rehab colonies will be completed by December, says Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Saturday said the government was gearing up to complete the construction of 17 colonies by December this year to rehabilitate 4,322 families residing at 51 villages that face submergence due to the Polavaram irrigation project.

Addressing the people after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations here, the Minister said, “This year, 14,381 forest dwellers will be given 40,170 acres of land under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (RoFR) as part of the efforts to improve their livelihood options in the East Godavari Agency. A sum of ₹23 crore has been spent to improve the road network in the areas affected by the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) activities,” said Mr. Krishna Das.

The authorities had to suspend the cultural events scheduled for the day due to continuous rainfall.

Members of Parliament Ch. Anuradha (Amalapuram) and Vanga Geetha (Kakinada), Rajya Sabha member P. Subhash Chandra Bose, district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, and Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi participated in the celebrations.