Regulatory panel warns private college managements in A.P. against unlawful practices

The Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) has issued a stern warning to private unaided higher educational institutions in the State against resorting to unethical practices that may cause distress to students and parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released on Friday (November 22), Commission’s Member Secretary and CEO D. Suryachandra Rao said there were many complaints about retention of the students’ original certificates beyond the completion of the course and collection of fees exceeding the amounts prescribed by the government by college managements.

Stating that such practices would obstruct the students’ opportunities for further education and employment and cause undue mental stress for their families, Mr. Rao said the erring managements would be dealt with seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing Rule 11 A (1) (d) of the APHERMC Rules, 2019 and Section 10 of the APHERMC Act, he said institutions found guilty of such practices were liable for penalty up to ₹15 lakh. “The Commission may also recommend the disaffiliation of such institutions to the University concerned,” he said, adding that even the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations strictly prohibited retention of original certificates and mandated severe penal action for non-compliance.

Mr. Rao said the Commission was actively monitoring the situation through its ‘Grievance Cell’ and official communications and added that it would protect the students’ interests and maintain the integrity of higher education in Andhra Pradesh.

He said students may send their grievances to grievanceaphermc@gmail.com or may contact the Commission on mobile phone number 8712627318 or on landline 08645 274445 for any grievance-related issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.