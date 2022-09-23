Regulatory body cautions public against taking admission in varsity in Ongole

Om Sri Gayathriviswakarma University is yet to comply with norms, says panel

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 23, 2022 21:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) has cautioned students and parents against taking admission in Om Sri Gayathriviswakarma University at Ongole in Prakasam district, set up by the Vignan Educational Development Society.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission Member Secretary and CEO N. Rajasekhar Reddy said the society had established the university without the required permissions to run classes.

It had filed a writ petition in the High Court in 2020, which was disposed of on August 1 this year, with a specific direction to the institution to ensure compliance of norms to establish the university.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy said the process was on and therefore students and parents were advised not to get carried away by any advertisement given by the university or the society calling for admissions in the academic year 2022-23.

