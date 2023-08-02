HamberMenu
Regularise services of municipal contract workers, demands CITU

August 02, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
CITU Srikakulam district president Ch. Ammannaidu and others staged a protest at the Amadalavalasa Municipality in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

CITU Srikakulam district president Ch. Ammannaidu and general secretary P. Tejeswara Rao on Tuesday urged the government to regularise the services of municipal contract workers immediately.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to do so during his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, they said.

Activists of the CITU staged an agitation at the offices of the Municipal Corporation in Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa Municipality decrying “non-payment” of wages for drivers of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme and delay in regularisation of the services of contract workers.

The police arrested Mr. Ammannaidu and 15 others, and sent them to the Amadalavalasa police station for staging an agitation without obtaining prior permission.

Mr. Ammannaidu said the association would stage another agitation on August 7 at the Collector’s office if the government failed to respond to their demands by then.

