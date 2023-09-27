Regularisation of services of contract employees gets Legislative Assembly nod  

September 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees Bill-2023 on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who introduced the Bill, said the government would regularise the services of 10,117 employees, who were serving on contract basis prior to June 2, 2014.

Justice would be done to all without imposing a minimum service clause. Exercise was on to extend the benefit to more number of contract employees, he said, adding, as per revised pay scale-2022, the government was extending Minimum Time Scale (MTS) to the contract employees from last year.

The Minister recalled that the government provided permanent employment to 2 lakh people. More than 53,000 APSRTC employees were merged with the government. Telangana State, taking a cue from A.P., was planning to implement the same, he said.

The government regularised the services of 14,650 employees working in Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, an autonomous body, by bringing them under the Directorate of Secondary Health. About 43,000 Asha workers used to receive ₹3,000 per month. Their honorarium was increased to ₹10,000 per month. Resultantly, the burden increased to ₹517 crore from ₹150 crore per annum, he said.

Also, the government employed 1,35,000 people in the village and ward secretariats with a view to bringing governance at the doorstep of the public, he said.

The government appointed 53,126 employees in the health sector. About 3,899 specialists, 2,088 medical officers, 6,734 staff nurses, 10,132 MLHPs, 13,740 ANMs, 9,750 paramedical staff, and 3,303 Class IV employees were recruited. The government was poised to fill 6,001 police posts, he said, adding, the government was already extending weekly off to the police.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the government had always been employee-friendly and its objective was welfare of the employees. The government gave Interim Relief to the employees before implementing the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The retirement age was increased to 62 from 60 years. Family pension scheme was being extended to the family members in case of sudden death of the employee. The salaries of contract, outsourcing, NMR and daily wage employees were increased from January 1, 2022, he said.

The government was considerate with regard to leave of the employees. The child care leave was increased to 180 days from 60 days, while six months leave instead of three months would be sanctioned if children were adopted. Special casual leave of seven days was being given to the employees such as nurses, who were working with risk, he added.

