Andhra Pradesh

Regularisation of municipal engineering workers demanded

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 30, 2022 21:40 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 21:40 IST

VIJAYAWADA

AP Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation (AP-MW&EF) general secretary K. Umamaheswara Rao demanded that the government should regularise the services of the municipal engineering workers and pay them health allowance and ensure equal pay for equal work.

Addressing a State-level meeting of the engineering workers here on Saturday, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the government had been ignoring their long-pending demands and if it continued to be indifferent, a State-wide protest would be held.

He pointed out that there were 79 categories of engineering workers and they were being given a slew of assurances but only a few of them translated into action. As promised by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the engineering workers should be given equal pay for equal work. Besides, the workers doing dangerous jobs must be given risk and other statutory allowances, Mr. Rao added.

MW&EF honorary president P. Venkata Reddy said the engineering workers played a crucial role in the provision of civic amenities but were neglected by successive governments.

Federation leaders K. Nagabhushanam, B. Somaiah, T. Nookaraju, David, B. Mutyala Rao, Praveen, John, P. Srinivasa Rao and P. Poornachandra Rao were among those present.

