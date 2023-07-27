HamberMenu
Regular income through ATM model enthuses farmers in undivided Anantapur district

Rythu Sadhikara Samstha promotes the Any Time Money model of cultivating multiple crops on a single piece of land at the same time

July 27, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V. Subba Rao
A group of farmers with their harvest of raddish at Mallapuram village in Madakasira mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Any Time Money (ATM) model being promoted by the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) has evoked a good response in the undivided Anantapur district. The farmers, of late, are witnessing regular income, as expected under the ATM model of cultivation. 

The initiative started by H. Narayanappa, a farmer hailing from Mallapuram village in Madakasira mandal is now attracting the other farmers in the villages. 

Mr. Narayanappa was convinced when the RySS officials suggested him to go for the ATM model and cultivate multiple varieties of vegetables in his field instead of depending upon a single crop. He cultivated leafy vegetables, radish, carrot and beetroot in his 45-cent land and generated income from the first crop of leafy vegetables within 25 days of cultivation. 

“I made ₹10,000 during the first cutting and another ₹10,500 during the second cutting of leafy vegetables such as coriander, green sorrel, etc.,” says Mr. Narayanappa. In the second month, radish was harvested, generating an income of about ₹7,000.

Likewise, there were two harvests of carrot. The income from the carrot was ₹12,500 and ₹18,000 respectively. In the subsequent months, the income from beetroot was ₹12,000 and ₹9,000. “In a way, I am receiving income every month, which was not the case when I used to depend on a single crop,” he explains. 

Inspired by Mr. Narayanappa’s succcess, his neighbour Mallikarjuna switched over to multiple crops and harvested radish. “I am expecting good returns. So far, more than 15 farmers from the village have switched over multiple cropping system. The ATM  model is yielding good results,” he says. 

According to  RySS officials, the ATM model was launched four months ago and the results are ‘incredible’. The model creates resilient systems so that the farmer is able to withstand adverse climate conditions and withstand pest attacks. This system produces nutrient dense food for the farmers’ own consumption and sale.

The RySS officials and trainers say that  they are encouraging the farmers to take up cultivation of 15 to 18 varieties of vegetables at the same time. If a farmer sows radish, beetroot and carrot at same time, he will get income every  month. The radish can be harvested within a month, while beetroot is ready for harvest in the second month, and carrot in the third month, they explain. 

“This relay cropping of vegetables ensures regular income. Farmers can sow the fourth crop immediately after harvesting the first crop and each crop is replaced with another subsequently,” says Ameena of the RySS, who is working in Anantapur district. 

