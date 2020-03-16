Regular eye screening can prevent glaucoma

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 March 2020 00:29 IST

Glaucoma is a disease that damages the optic nerve that connects the eye to the brain, usually due to high eye pressure. It normally happens when fluid builds up in the front part of the eye. The extra fluid increases the pressure in the eye, damaging the optic nerve.

While the major causes of blindness, i.e., refractive errors and cataract, are reversible and being dealt with on a war footing, the second major cause of blindness, glaucoma, affects the visual faculties in an irreversible manner.

Advertising

Advertising

“Periodic screening is advisable for those who are above 40 years of age. High risk groups such as diabetics and those with a family history of glaucoma must do it to prevent further eye damage,” said Dr. T. Raveendra, head of Glaucoma and Anterior Segment of Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital.

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG) is a common variant, which does not show any symptoms like eye pain and sudden visual disturbance. Primary Angle Closure Glaucoma (PACG), though less common, shows symptoms like eye pain, redness, vomiting and sudden visual disturbance. The World Glaucoma Week, being observed by the hospital from March 8, is aimed at bridging the gap between science and society through the much-needed awareness programmes.

Glaucoma is asymptomatic until it gets to an advanced stage and severity, and hence invisible to patients as a disease or even a symptom. Due to its asymptomatic nature, it is known by the slogan: ‘Stealthy thief of vision’.

Glaucoma may be invisible to caregivers too as a readily discernable disease, calling for highly disciplined, focused and cost-intensive approach of case finding as a strategy of prevention of the disease and disability.

Dr. Raveendra underlined the need for conducting massive awareness campaigns on the lines of pulse polio immunisation to impress upon people the need for regular eye testing after 40 years of age and to use drugs prescribed by ophthalmologists for the rest of their lives.

The basic tests include: eye pressure check up, optic nerve examination and gonioscopy. The advanced tests include: visual field analysis, optical coherence, tomography and pachymetry.

The hospital has been performing surgeries for more than 500 glaucoma patients every year, while taking care of several thousand with medications alone. It has conducted training programs for doctors in the field of Glaucoma. The magnitude of the problem calls for concerted efforts from all sections of society in spreading awareness about the disease and helping the poor and needy with funding support for medicines and surgeries, he added.