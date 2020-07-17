Registrations for admission to KVs from July 20

Online registration for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2020-21will commence at 10 a.m. on July 20 and will close at 7 p.m. on August 7.
In a statement, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, New Delhi, said the admission details could be obtained through website https://kvsonlineadmission. kvs.gov.in and also through Android mobile app, available at the above URL and also at the Google Playstore.
Registration for class II and above will be done from July 20 (8 a.m.) to July 25 (4 p.m) if vacancies exist (in offline mode). For Class XI, registration forms may be downloaded from the Vidyalaya website as per the schedule for admission 2020-21 available on KVS (HQ) website https://kvsangathan.nic.in. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS admission guideline available on the website.
In the current COVID-19 situation, the directions issued by competent authority (Central/State/Local) are to be followed, said the statement, asking parents not to physically visit the school premises.
Parents have been asked to fill the registration form, scan it and send it to the KV concerned only through e-mail.
