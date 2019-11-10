Registration of paddy cropdetails made mandatory

The Krishna district authorities have made registration of paddy crop details mandatory to be eligible for purchase by paddy purchase centres (PPC) to prevent entry of the paddy grown outside the Krishna district.

Krishna District Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha said: “The details of every farmer and his crop are being registered at the field level before purchase in the wake of previous experiences of entry of the paddy grown outside the district.”

“The extent of area, crop and details of the farmer will be verified by the field- level staff. This year, the purchased paddy will be graded at the paddy purchase centre, recommending it for distribution through the Public Distribution System,” said Ms. Madhavilatha.

As many as 264 PPCs have been opened. A total of 219 centres have been opened by the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. The Civil Supplies Corporation and Marketing Departments have also been roped in the paddy purchasing. “We have ample godown space,” said Ms. Madhavilatha.

Agriculture Joint Director T. Mohan Rao said the total acreage under paddy was above 2.36 lakh hectares in the district during the kharif season. “Paddy yield of 14.5 metric tonnes is expected this year in Krishna district. The harvesting of paddy is expected to begin within two weeks,” said Mr. Mohan Rao.