Registration for ‘Aadudham Andhra’ can be done at ward and village secretariats

Anyone aged above 15 can apply for the competitions, says VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar

August 27, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has called upon the people to take part in the ‘Aadudham Andhra’ competitions.

In a release on August 27 (Sunday), Mr. Swapnil said that applications for the State-level tournament would be available at 11,000 village secretariats and 4,000 ward secretariats.

He said the competitions would be held in cricket, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho across the State between October 2 and November 8.

Anyone aged above 15 can apply for the competitions, he said, adding that government employees, volunteers and secretariat staff are not eligible to participate in the competitions.

The competitions would be held at the village, ward and State level and the winners would be felicitated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Swapnil asked the people to make use of the opportunity and register for the competitions at the respective secretariats.

Village-level tournaments would be held from October 2 to 8, while the mandal-level contests would be organised from October 9 to 23. Constituency-level competitions would be held from October 23 to 29, while district-level events would be conducted from October 30 to November 3.

