Registration and Stamps Dept. to issue show-cause notices to to Margadarsi Chit Fund in Andhra Pradesh

November 28, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Registration and Stamps Department Commissioner and Inspector General V. Ramakrishna has said that a show-cause notice will be issued to Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) as large-scale irregularities has been identified recently.

Mr. Ramakrishna, in a release on November 28 (Monday), said that 18 units of company were inspected on November 15 and large-scale violations of laws and irregularities were found. The foreman and staff of the company did not cooperate during the raids, he said.

“It is noticed that the representative foreman doesn’t have any control of the chit accounts. He has no knowledge of the bank accounts and the business transacted in the branch,” he said.

Lapses such as non-payment of monthly subscriptions in respect of multiple tickets held in the name of the company, non-disclosure of revenue and expenditure account and statement of assets and liabilities and details of investment as per the Rule 28 read with the Section 24 of the Chit Fund Act and others were noticed, he said.

He said that the documents available in the public domain suggest that that company has been investing in non-chit fund businesses such as movies and television shows as certain companies appear on their balance sheets submitted to the Registrar of Companies.

“As these lapses are putting the subscribers’ money at risk, a show-cause notice is being issued intimating that stringent diligence would be done before issuing prior approval for the commencement of any new chit. The company will also be directed to park all funds in the name of security offered to subscribers towards future subscriptions in a separate account, furnish security for future subscriptions and submit a balance sheet to the State government as per the Chit Fund Act,” said Mr. Mr. Ramakrishna.

“Through the show-cause notice, the MCFPL is being offered a reasonable opportunity to produce their records,” he said, adding that 17 chit fund companies were inspected in October and large-scale violations, financial mischief and procedural irregularities were noticed.