Regional rounds of The Hindu’s ‘T10 Cricket Tournament 2023’ inaugurated in Vijayawada

February 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The inter-collegiate cluster ‘T10 Cricket Tournament 2023’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management (VIJM) was inaugurated at VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) grounds in Vijayawada on Monday.

VRSEC principal A.V. Ratna Prasad along with Krishna District Cricket Association ad-hoc chairman T. Trinatha Raju and The Hindu Group general manager (A.P. and Telangana) S.D.T. Rao formally inaugurated the regional rounds (knockout mode) for teams representing various engineering and degree colleges which will be held for three days.

As Mr. Ratna Prasad tossed the coin, the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science team won and chose to bat in the tournament’s first match with Andhra Loyola College.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ratna Prasad said that VRSEC was happy to host the tournament being organised by The Hindu. He said that such tournaments helped bring out talent among the youth. “For the budding professional players, such well-organised matches will help them practice the sport. Many youths will be motivated by these matches,” he said.

Youth should grab all such opportunities and hone their skills and aim for State and national level matches, he said.

Mr. Trinadha Raju urged the budding players to make use of such tournaments and improve their skills.

On the first day, matches were conducted between Andhra Loyola College and PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science; Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology and PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology; V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College and SRK Institute of Technology; and A.G & S.G Siddhartha Degree College of Arts and Science and KITS College.

Teams of P.B. Siddhartha, PVP Siddhartha, VR Siddhartha and KITS College won their respective matches. Eshwar of PVP Siddhartha was awarded ‘Player of the day’ for scoring 102 runs.

On Tuesday, the second day, four more matches between SRR & CVR Govt. Degree College and Sarada Degree College; VVIT, Nambur and Lakkireddy Balireddy College of Engineering; Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology and Vasavi Institute of Engineering and Technology; and Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology and NRI Engineering College will be held.