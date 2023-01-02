ADVERTISEMENT

TDP, YSRCP govts misused Central funds, alleges BJP’s new district president

January 02, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

BJP leaders felicitating the party’s newly-elected district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, after taking charge as the district president of the BJP here on January 1 (Sunday), said that his party would ensure the overall development of the State if voted to power in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao accused TDP and YSRCP, the regional parties in the State, of ignoring its development and of misuse of Central funds.

BJP senior leaders Pydi Venugopalam, Pudi Tirupati Rao and others felicitated him on taking charge as the district head of the party. They lauded him for his service to the party over the last two decades.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the successive governments in the State have failed to utilise the Central funds in the last eight years.

“BJP always gives top priority to long-term development. The State’s future will be bright if BJP is voted to power in the next elections”, he said. He added, “To achieve this goal, we are planning to strengthen the party at the booth level in all district Assembly constituencies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US