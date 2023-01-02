HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP, YSRCP govts misused Central funds, alleges BJP’s new district president

January 02, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
BJP leaders felicitating the party’s newly-elected district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, in Srikakulam on Sunday.

BJP leaders felicitating the party’s newly-elected district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, after taking charge as the district president of the BJP here on January 1 (Sunday), said that his party would ensure the overall development of the State if voted to power in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao accused TDP and YSRCP, the regional parties in the State, of ignoring its development and of misuse of Central funds.

BJP senior leaders Pydi Venugopalam, Pudi Tirupati Rao and others felicitated him on taking charge as the district head of the party. They lauded him for his service to the party over the last two decades.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the successive governments in the State have failed to utilise the Central funds in the last eight years.

“BJP always gives top priority to long-term development. The State’s future will be bright if BJP is voted to power in the next elections”, he said. He added, “To achieve this goal, we are planning to strengthen the party at the booth level in all district Assembly constituencies.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.