‘Regional parties do not have national outlook’

BJP leader Chintala Parthasarathy said on Thursday that regional parties such as the YSRCP and the TDP would not give the desired priority to development of the nation.

They would be family-centered and mired in corruption, unlike the BJP, which had national integration and people’s welfare on top of its agenda, he said while addressing the media.

Mr. Parthasarathy, who recently quit Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), said the TDP failed to deliver on its commitments and that the JSP colluded with it (TDP) for deriving electoral mileage.

‘A force to reckon with’

He asserted that the BJP was poised to grow into a force that was capable of taking on the YSRCP in the 2024 elections.

The BJP was strengthening itself from the booth level towards that goal, he added.

BJP Minority Morcha national secretary Sk. Baji was among others present.

‘People unhappy’

Staff Reporter in Kurnool writes: “People are unhappy with the YSRCP rule in the State,” claimed BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar.

Addressing the media along with party MP T.G. Venkatesh here, Mr. Kumar said, “Though the State government promised to initiate action against the TDP government for its misrule, nothing has been done so far.”

Referring to the economic slowdown, Mr. Kumar said the economies of several nations had been effected. “Comparatively, the Indian economy is still growing,” he claimed.

Stating that the YSRCP government was repeating the mistakes committed by the TDP, he said, “The State government is changing the names of Central government schemes.”

On the new sand policy, Mr. Kumar alleged that the State government was bringing out policies without giving a thought to them. “Numerous construction workers are under stress due to the sand policy,” he added.

The party would take up ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ to propagate Gandhian values from October 15, he said.