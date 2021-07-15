Andhra Pradesh

Regional Dak Adalat on July 28

The 103rd Dak Adalat of the Visakhapatnam region will be held at the office of the Post Master General at MVP Colony in the city on July 28.

Specific personal and individual grievances relating to postal services will be heard by the adalat. General policy matters are outside the purview of the adalat. The complaints/grievances of the above nature from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, may be sent to W. Nagaditya Kumar, Assistant Director, O/o the Post Master General, Visakhapatnam Region, Visakhapatnam-17, so to reach him by July 23.

The letters and envelopes should be superscribed with the words ‘103rd Dak Adalat.’


