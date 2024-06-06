Regime change giving the jitters to senior IAS and IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh

As TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take over as the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, riding on the crest of an unprecedented mandate given by the people to the TDP-led alliance (which includes JSP and BJP), several IAS and IPS officers, who have until recently been at the helm and allegedly acted antagonistic towards the TDP and Mr. Naidu himself in various cases, are beginning to feel the heat.

Senior IAS officer and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, according to sources at the residence of Mr. Naidu, has reportedly been asked to go on leave.

Several IPS officers, particularly those who have handled key cases involving top TDP leaders, are also said to be getting the jitters. Prominent among them are P.S.R. Anjaneyulu, P.V. Sunil Kumar, N. Sanjay, Kanthi Rana Tata, Kolli Raghuram Reddy, Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy, and Y. Rishant Reddy, and another senior IAS officer S.S. Rawat.

As per reports on June 6 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu was reluctant to give appointment to IPS officers such as Mr. Raghuram Reddy and Mr. Anjaneyulu. The bureaucrats were reportedly advised to call on Mr. Naidu only after getting an appointment.

Meanwhile, top officials privy to the developments said the new dispensation decided to transfer all districts Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and other senior officials.

It is said that the officials have already started lobbying for favourable postings with those said to be close to Mr. Naidu. Certain names are being considered for the post of Chief Secretary, it is said.

Senior IAS officials are also trying to get postings in the Chief Minister’s Office as Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Special Chief Secretaries.

