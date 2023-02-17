HamberMenu
Refute allegations of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan on Andhra Pradesh government, Y.V. Subba Reddy tells YSR Congress Party leaders

‘Opposition parties were unable to digest the image of the government which was implementing many welfare schemes in all the 26 districts’

February 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leaders felicitating party Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district on Friday.

YSRCP leaders felicitating party Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devansthanams Chairman and YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday asked all the party leaders and activists to refute the allegations of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan over the administration of the State government. He attended the party review meetings in Cheepurupally and Vizianagaram.

Speaking at the Cheepurupally review meeting, he said that the opposition parties were unable to digest the image of the government which was implementing many welfare schemes in all the 26 districts. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana asked all Gruha Saradhulu to explain the government’s achievements as part of Maa Nammakam-Nuvve Jagan programme.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy Vizinaagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao and other leaders were present in the Vizianagaram review meeting.

