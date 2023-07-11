July 11, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Deputy Transport Commissioner G.R. Ravindranath said that the department would conduct a three-day training programme for all drivers of buses of all educational institutions to ensure the absolute safety of the students.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, he said that such refresher courses were the need of the hour as many buses were moving on the national highway, which was recently expanded to six lanes between Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam routes.

He said that many colleges were located on the district outskirts, and the buses of those educational institutions ferry students to Vizianagaram district from Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.

“Many drivers do not know the symbols and lane rules on national highways. They will be trained in understanding the traffic rules, first aid and crisis management in case of accidents. We have been talking to the educational institutions since those classes are planned on their premises,” said Mr. Ravindranath.

He said similar training programmes were planned for autorickshaw drivers at the transport office near KL Puram.

“Overloading is the biggest concern with regard to autorickshaws. Many people opt for only autos in rural areas, although bus services are available from their areas. Usage of heavy loudspeakers, wrong parking, violation of traffic rules and others needed to be controlled to ensure the safety of passengers as well as drivers,” he added.

