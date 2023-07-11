ADVERTISEMENT

Refresher courses planned for bus drivers of educational institutions in A.P.: Transport official

July 11, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

A three-day training programme to be held for the drivers to ensure the safety of the students; training to be provided on symbols and lane rules on national highways

K Srinivasa Rao

Vizianagaram Deputy Transport Commissioner GR Ravindranath. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Deputy Transport Commissioner G.R. Ravindranath said that the department would conduct a three-day training programme for all drivers of buses of all educational institutions to ensure the absolute safety of the students.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, he said that such refresher courses were the need of the hour as many buses were moving on the national highway, which was recently expanded to six lanes between Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam routes.

He said that many colleges were located on the district outskirts, and the buses of those educational institutions ferry students to Vizianagaram district from Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many drivers do not know the symbols and lane rules on national highways. They will be trained in understanding the traffic rules, first aid and crisis management in case of accidents. We have been talking to the educational institutions since those classes are planned on their premises,” said Mr. Ravindranath.

He said similar training programmes were planned for autorickshaw drivers at the transport office near KL Puram.

“Overloading is the biggest concern with regard to autorickshaws. Many people opt for only autos in rural areas, although bus services are available from their areas. Usage of heavy loudspeakers, wrong parking, violation of traffic rules and others needed to be controlled to ensure the safety of passengers as well as drivers,” he added.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US