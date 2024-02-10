ADVERTISEMENT

Refrain from commenting on alliances in Andhra Pradesh, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan tells party leaders

February 10, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is for public good and development of the State that I am forging alliances, and airing personal opinions on it is unwarranted as negotiations are still underway, observes Pawan Kalyan

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has exhorted the party’s rank and file to be alert to the machinations of other parties. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has issued a subtle warning to the leaders against making comments on alliances in a manner that jeopardise the party’s stand thereof, while maintaining that he has partnered with the TDP in the larger public interest, and no one should harm it.

In a press release on February 10 (Saturday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said it was for public good and development of the State that he was forging alliances, and airing personal opinions on it was unwarranted as negotiations were still underway.

It was natural for the leaders to have their own perceptions about alliances, but they should refrain from making arguments in public, lest their views should cast aspersions on the party at such a crucial juncture.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said such leaders differing with the party’s position on alliances should privately express their views (to his political secretary P. Hari Prasad) instead of making comments publicly.

“We are seeking explanations from the leaders who spoke on alliances. They should keep in mind that people are watching them,” he said, while exhorting the party’s rank and file to be alert to the machinations of other parties.

