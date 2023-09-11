Reforms in State education system will bear fruit in next five years, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

September 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

Acharya Nagarjuna University is the third oldest university in Andhra Pradesh, which produced thousands of scholars in the last 47 years, observed Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Govt Advisor (Public Affairs), for State government.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy participated as the chief guest at the 46th and 47th Formation Day of the university in Guntur and observed that the institution has been imparting value-based knowledge to the students.

The university Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar said that the University has contributed to social transformation through revolutionary ideas.

Awards of Excellence were given to Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and others on the occasion.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the students have the opportunity to acquire skills and get good employment. He said that the university has all the resources and has been further strengthened over the last four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the education system in the State has been improved to meet global standards.

Reforms in the education sector are in progress in the State, starting from primary education to postgraduation, and all these are beneficial to the students in the competitive world. In the next four to five years, these reforms in education would bear fruit.

The government introduced CBSE syllabus and English medium education in schools, which is a great advantage for the students of this generation. Many of the graduates have been facing problems after completing their education due to the lack of command over English language. He added that the government is appointing subject teachers from the Class three itself. In the next four to five years, the fruits of these reforms in education would be visible.