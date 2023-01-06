Reforms in Revenue Department yielding desired results in A.P., says Minister

January 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has asserted that the reforms initiated by the State government in the Revenue Department were yielding the desired results. The government could solve 22A, dotted lands issues through the land resurvey programme, he said.

The Minister was addressing the regional meeting of coastal districts’ revenue officers conducted here on Friday.

Mr. Prasada Rao said that transparency was the government’s goal, and it could successfully achieve the results by launching the resurvey, which was not done in the last seven decades. The resurvey was a bold step taken by the government. The reforms were aimed at strengthening the department and help in developing the State. The ultimate goal was to address the people’s requirements. Under YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Pathakam (resurvey), distribution of house site pattas, RSR pattas, Nala, encroachments’ regularisation, ‘aanadeena’ lands, e-crop, ‘sada’, ‘bainama’, ROR etc. was being taken up. The government was taking all necessary steps to extend the revenue services more efficiently, he said.

Development of any region or State depended on the utilisation of the land. The Revenue Department played a key role in this regard. The department took the responsibility of pooling the lands required for the government programmes and requirements. The revenue officials’ coordinated efforts were required to meet the government’s targets and achieve the goals, he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had constituted a committee to study how the other States were dealing with the assigned lands issue. The committee would submit its report at the earliest, and the government would take the necessary steps, he said.

CCLA G. Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargav, CCLA Additional Secretary A. Md. Imtiyaz, Stamps and Registration Commissioner Ramakrishna and others were present.