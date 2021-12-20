‘Reforming education, health sectors high on govt.’s agenda’

All schools and govt. hospitals will be strengthened with necessary infra: Peddireddi

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to ushering in reforms in the sectors of education and health.

By next year, all schools and government hospitals would be strengthened with the necessary infrastructure, while the target had already been achieved in some schools through the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

New buildings at PMC inaugurated

The Minister was here to inaugurate the new buildings at the primary health centre(PMC) at Chowdepalle, near Punganur.

He said that to provide the best medicare to the public, the State government recruited medical and paramedical staff besides expanding the purview of the Aarogyasri scheme, covering the maximum number of ailments.

He sought the officials of the medical and health department to immediately bring to the notice of the district administration in case of any important requirements in hospitals in their areas.

Similarly, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the Nadu-Nedu scheme had galvanized school education in the State with phenomenal changes in the attitude of parents and students.

“The prime objective of the government is to prepare the government schools and hospitals to compete with the corporate sector,” the Minister said.