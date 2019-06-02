Reform society through literature, Venkaiah urges writers, poets

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has called upon poets and writers to play a proactive role in transforming society ridding it of social problems through their writings.

Addressing the valedictory of the death centenary of noted social reformer and writer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu here on Saturday, he said Veeresalingam proved that significant change could be brought about if literary prowess worked in tandem with reformist zeal. The year-long death centenary was organised by Andhra University and literary organisation Mosaic.

Investigative journalism

Describing him as one of the country’s foremost reformers of the time, Mr. Naidu recalled the contribution of Veeresalingam in promoting women’s education and colloquial language in literature, fighting corruption and taking up investigative journalism through his magazine ‘Vivekavardhani.’

He steered the latter part of 19th century towards modernity, he said. The goals he set for himself at that time were still being pursued though considerable progress had been made. Celebration of birth and death centenaries of great men would provide inspiration to society, he said.

Book released

He released a book, ‘Kandukuri Smritilahari,’ brought out by “Chennapuri Teluguvani’ on the occasion and unveiled a portrait of the reformer. He also stressed the importance of mother tongue in preserving culture even while deriving the benefit of English.

The Vice-President paid tributes to Mosaic founder Ramatirtha who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday even while making arrangements for the centenary. He recalled his research on Gurajada Appa Rao’s ‘Kanyasulkam’ and organising his death centenary and bringing to light his first script and his active participation in literary activities.

‘Chennapuri Teluguvani’ secretary Tumati Sanjiva Rao said the centenary was celebrated in Chennai at the instance of Ramatirtha and MLC V. Balasubrahmanyam and a book brought out. The second book released by Mr. Naidu contained rare articles including the foreword to the English translation of his novel ‘Rajasekhara Charitramu’ and a translation of Subrahmanya Bharati’s novel with Veeresalingam as protagonist and widow remarriage as theme.

Indian Institute of Management Director M. Chandra Sekhar said Veeresalingam was a path-finder working on women’s emancipation, empowerment and gender equality in the 19th century.

Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said Andhra University was the only university to have organised year-long programme marking the death centenary.

Mosaic president L.R. Swamy recalled Kandukuri’s contribution through various literary genres.