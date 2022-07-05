Andhra Pradesh: Reflect on a question before answering, Yandamoori advises students

Motivational speaker gives tips to youth at interactive seminar

Noted writer and motivational speaker Yandamoori Veerendranath highlighted the skills needed to crack job interviews at a workshop titled ‘How to Sell Yourself For a Better Price’ organised by the Management Studies Department of MVR College of Engineering and Technology in the city on Tuesday.

In an interactive session with the students, Mr. Veerendranath trained students on how to prepare for examinations and job interviews and succeed.

“Students need to stay focused until they achieve their goal and work smart. You must practice silent meditation by not talking at least for an hour before an exam or an interview. Never answer questions instantly, and instead, take a moment to reflect on the question and come up with an answer. Clear communication is key to cracking interviews,” Mr. Veerendranath advised the students.