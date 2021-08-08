Reduced number of darshan tickets owing to COVID: TTD EO

Tirumala

08 August 2021 01:04 IST

It will continue till WHO denotifies the pandemic, he says

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is compelled to issue limited number of darshan tickets owing to COVID-19, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said the self-imposed limit in the number of darshan tickets would continue till WHO denotified the pandemic.

Yielding to the pouring-in requests from pilgrims, the TTD has stepped over the line and increased the darshan tickets from 5,000 to 8,000 a day.

“The health of the devout is paramount for us and hence it has been decided to take stock of the COVID situation on a day-to-day basis and act accordingly,” he said and appealed to the devotees to strictly abide by the health directives of both the Central and State governments amid mounting speculations of a possible third wave in the country.

Alipiri foot path

Devotees would be allowed to trek along the Alipiri footpath only after the completion of over-roof slab works by the end of September.

The TTD had simplified the accommodation process atop the town and had also set up two centres for the purpose on both the trekking routes. To plug the deficiencies if any, in the system a sticker with the mobile number 99890 78111 had been affixed at all its cottages and guest houses, on which the devotees could post their complaints and suggestions, he said.

In reply to a question, he said that TTD was all-set to bring out a book with regard to the birth place of Lord Hanuman (Anjanadri Hills) which would be a compilation of mythological, geographical and archaeological evidences in addition to attestations provided by renowned scholars and spiritual leaders from time to time.

He said that TTD had resolved to provide gold coating to the Vimana gopuram of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati. The works would take off from September 14 and completed by May 2022. About 100 kg of gold was expected to go in the ambitious project.

Mr. Reddy who expressed his satisfaction at the precautionary measures in place atop the hill shrine said that though a meager of 5.32 lakh devotees were allowed for darshan in July, the temple hundi registered a rewarding income of ₹55.58 crore besides another ₹3.97 crore by way of e-hundi.