Reduce tax on petroleum products, TDP urges State govt.

Vizianagaram/Srikakulam

09 November 2021 17:40 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday asked the State government to reduce tax burden on petroleum products and take steps to control prices of essential goods. Vizianagaram TDP In-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju and the party senior leaders staged a protest at the Mayuri Junction in Vizianagaram and raised slogans against the State government.

Ms. Aditi said that a majority of the State governments have already reduced tax on petroleum products and the State government should also follow suit to provide relief to common man.

In Srikakulam, the party organised a massive agitation. Former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, party senior leaders Jami Bhimasankar, Madarpu Venkatesh and others alleged that the government was imposing heavy tax burden on the people. They said that slashing of prices of petroleum products was need of the hour as rates of both petrol and diesel were above ₹100 per litre.