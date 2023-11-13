Reduce beneficiary share in journalist housing scheme to make it affordable, CPI(M) urges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

November 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday urging to him to bring down the beneficiary share in the journalist housing scheme.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, referring to the GO issued by the State government two days ago, said that the journalists would not be able to bear the cost of land if it were in 40:60 ratio (journalist:government). The beneficiary would have to spend lakhs of rupees on land alone if that criteria were to be met. The government was requested to bring it down to nominal rate so that housing would be affordable for them.

The conditions laid down in the GO were also not appropriate. The conditions such as journalists (or their spouses) having house on their name are not eligible were not correct. Thousands of journalists across the State would be ineligible if this rule is implemented, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. Accreditation cards issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department should be taken as basis in identifying the beneficiaries, he added.