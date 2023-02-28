HamberMenu
Redsanders smuggler evading arrest nabbed in Kadapa

February 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Kadapa police have arrested a notorious redsanders smuggler, Mandadi Bhaskar Reddy, and five others and seized 40 red sanders logs weighing about a tonne, a goods vehicle, an SUV and four two-wheelers from their possession. Interestingly, Reddy was evading arrest by the Kadapa police since 2007, after his involvement in eight cases.

The police kept a watch over Lankamala reserve forest area of Ramapuram, B .Matham mandals and arrested the 47-year-old accused on Monday. A huge cache of logs kept ready for transportation in a sweet lime garden of Kondapuram mandal was also seized. The others arrested were identified as Kondeti Srinivasulu of Nellore, Mule Ramachandra Reddy and Narreddi Lakshminarayana Reddy, both of Tadipatri, Tupakula Khadar Basha of Pulivendula, Rajendra of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan.

