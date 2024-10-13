Redsander logs seized from Somasila area of Nellore, five smugglers arrested

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths have recently seized 93 precious redsander logs along with vehicles at the Somasila area of SPSR Nellore district recently. Five smuggling operatives were also arrested in this operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the direction of Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) P. Sreenivas, the teams headed by Deputy Superintendent G. Bali Reddy and Reserve Inspector K. Suresh Kumar Reddy were combing the area between Somasila and Anantasagaram.

They sighted the gang of five operatives, four of them hailing from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry, bringing out the redwood out of the forest area to be loaded onto the vehicles. The sleuths rounded them up and seized the logs along with the vehicles and brought them to the RSASTF headquarters in Tirupati.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati district) L. Subbarayudu inspected the seized logs and announced rewards for the team members in the operation. He also directed that P.D. Act be slapped against the regular offenders in the gang.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.