ADVERTISEMENT

Redsander logs seized from Somasila area of Nellore, five smugglers arrested

Published - October 13, 2024 02:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

They saw the gang of five operatives, four of them hailing from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry, bringing out the redwood out of the forest area to be loaded onto the vehicles

The Hindu Bureau

Representational Image. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths have recently seized 93 precious redsander logs along with vehicles at the Somasila area of SPSR Nellore district recently. Five smuggling operatives were also arrested in this operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the direction of Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) P. Sreenivas, the teams headed by Deputy Superintendent G. Bali Reddy and Reserve Inspector K. Suresh Kumar Reddy were combing the area between Somasila and Anantasagaram.

They sighted the gang of five operatives, four of them hailing from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry, bringing out the redwood out of the forest area to be loaded onto the vehicles. The sleuths rounded them up and seized the logs along with the vehicles and brought them to the RSASTF headquarters in Tirupati.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati district) L. Subbarayudu inspected the seized logs and announced rewards for the team members in the operation. He also directed that P.D. Act be slapped against the regular offenders in the gang.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US