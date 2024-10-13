GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Redsander logs seized from Somasila area of Nellore, five smugglers arrested

They saw the gang of five operatives, four of them hailing from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry, bringing out the redwood out of the forest area to be loaded onto the vehicles

Published - October 13, 2024 02:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational Image. File

Representational Image. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths have recently seized 93 precious redsander logs along with vehicles at the Somasila area of SPSR Nellore district recently. Five smuggling operatives were also arrested in this operation.

Under the direction of Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) P. Sreenivas, the teams headed by Deputy Superintendent G. Bali Reddy and Reserve Inspector K. Suresh Kumar Reddy were combing the area between Somasila and Anantasagaram.

They sighted the gang of five operatives, four of them hailing from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry, bringing out the redwood out of the forest area to be loaded onto the vehicles. The sleuths rounded them up and seized the logs along with the vehicles and brought them to the RSASTF headquarters in Tirupati.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati district) L. Subbarayudu inspected the seized logs and announced rewards for the team members in the operation. He also directed that P.D. Act be slapped against the regular offenders in the gang.

Published - October 13, 2024 02:56 pm IST

