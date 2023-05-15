HamberMenu
Redesigned Sportstar magazine unveiled in Andhra Pradesh

It now features vibrant layouts with graphics, quotes and bolder colours

May 15, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Tharun Boda
Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh vice-chairman and managing director K. Harshavardhan, second from left, cricketer and commentator D. Kalyan Krishna, second from right, The Hindu Resident Editor (A.P.) Appaji Reddem, left, and Group Head, Circulation (Vijayawada) V. Amar launching the redesigned edition of Sportstar in Vijayawada on Monday.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh vice-chairman and managing director K. Harshavardhan, second from left, cricketer and commentator D. Kalyan Krishna, second from right, The Hindu Resident Editor (A.P.) Appaji Reddem, left, and Group Head, Circulation (Vijayawada) V. Amar launching the redesigned edition of Sportstar in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The redesigned magazine of Sportstar, a sister publication of The Hindu, was unveiled by Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) vice-chairman and managing director K. Harshavardhan and cricketer and commentator D. Kalyan Krishna at The Hindu office in Vijayawada on Monday.

The magazine now features vibrant layouts with graphics, quotes and bolder colours.

Mr. Harshavardhan congratulated the Sportstar team for bringing out the redesigned magazine.

He said Sportstar has been a companion for many readers since childhood. “It is one of the favourite magazines for children and youth who are fond of sports. The love for Sportstar could be seen at hostels and universities where pages of the magazine would turn into posters in the rooms of the students,” he said.

Mr. Harshavardhan said that the print quality of the magazine is such that the portraits are next to mirror images of the actual persons.

Indian first-class cricketer and IPL commentator Mr. Kalyan Krishna said that Sportstar creates a lot of enthusiasm among sportspersons. “I used to have a dream to be featured in Sportstar and it came true when I took wickets against Tamil Nadu in an U-19 match. From there, my journey progressed from Ranji to IPL,” he said.

Sportstar played a significant role in promoting sports as well as sports personalities, he added.

The Hindu Andhra Pradesh Resident Editor Appaji Reddem, and Group Head, Circulation (Vijayawada) V. Amar were present.

