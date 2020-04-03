Red zones created in Kurnool

The Kurnool district administration has created some ‘red zones’ in the city and a couple places in the district as a precautionary measure following suspicion that three more person might test positive for COVID-19.

Containment and buffer zones have been created within three km of Roja Street and Kappalanagar in Kurnool town, and Owk and Banaganapalle villages also have been turned into ‘No Go’ zones, where movement of people has been restricted. The district administration with the help of police is enforcing the stringent lockdown measures. These containment zones are within 3 km radius of the patient’s residence and a buffer zone of 7 km from the colony/village.

District Collector G. Veerapandian said of the 840 foreign returnees, 352 had completed their home isolation period and the remaining 488 would continue in the quarantine facilities. While the official result of the 271 samples of Tablighi Jamaat returnees that were sent to Anantapur Government Medical College for testing were yet to come, some of them were expected any time on Friday night. The only COVID-19 positive person was being treated in Government General Hospital and he was hale and hearty.

From the symptoms and other parameters of health of COVID-19 suspects, the district administration has turned extra cautious by closing 162 public distribution points in those red zone areas.

The temporary vegetable shops too have been shifted from Prakash Nagar, Venkataramana Colony and Kappalanagar.