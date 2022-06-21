Red sanders worth ₹50 lakh seized; 8 held in Andhra Pradesh

The Kalakada police of Annamayya district on Tuesday seized red sanders logs worth ₹50 lakhs and nabbed eight suspected operatives from Tamil Nadu, at Papireddigaripalle village.

Acting on a tip-off, the Valmikipuram circle police intercepted two SUVs, leading to the seizure the contraband. Eight accused were apprehended from the SUVs along with two motorcycles trailing them.

All the accused were from the north-western districts of Tamil Nadu. Their modus operandi was to enter the Seshachalam forests through T. Sundupalle beat and fell the red sanders inside the forest and arrange their transport to Tamil Nadu. A case was registered and the accused were sent for remand.

Bikes seized

In another incident, the Madanapalle Two Town police arrested three persons, including a minor, and seized 27 motorcycles from their possession.

Deputy SP A. Ravi Manohar Achari said that based on repeated complaints from the public about the theft of two-wheelers in several parts of Madanapalle division, a special team was formed. As part of the investigation, a minor was taken into custody in Madanapalle on Monday, which led to the arrest of two youth, belonging to Madanapalle town, and the seizure of the vehicles.

The accused were allegedly involved in about 30 incidents of vehicle theft in Madanapalle division and several parts of Karnataka. A case was registered and further investigation is on.